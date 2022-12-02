Apple TV+ Original ‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple TV+ today announced a season two renewal for ‘Surface,’ the hit psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and created by Veronica West.

120222 Season Two Renewal Thriller Surface Big Image 01 big image post jpg large 2x

Surface is based in San Fransisco and explores the life of Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury. This event has resulted in extreme memory loss and is believed to be a result failed suicide attempt.

Sophie wrestles with her amnesia and attempts to put her life together once more. Over time, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told by her husband and friends is in fact true.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with this brilliant team,” said star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

“This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world. I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two,” said creator Veronica West.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are credited as executive producers via Hello Sunshine.

Season two of “Surface” will premiere at an announced date, exclusively on Apple TV+. You can subscribe to the service in Canada for $6.99/month.

