Apple TV+ Series Shrinking Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+ original series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, has been renewed for Season 2.

Upon the arrival of the series’ eighth episode, Apple announced that it has greenlit a second series of the comedy-drama. Shrinking first launched on January 27th, 2023 and has been receiving notable acclaim each week since.

Shrinking stars Segel as James Lair, a therapist coping with the loss of his wife. While dealing with patients, Lair begins dismissing ethical beliefs in exchange for offering raw, unfiltered advice. This then has significant impacts on his patients and those close to him.

The series also stars Ford as Dr. Paul Rhodes, another therapist and mentor of sorts. Shrinking‘s cast also includes Jessica Williams, Luke Yennie, Michael Urie, and Lukita Maxwell.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement to Variety. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

Shrinking hails from Segel as well as Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, who are known for the creation of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein not only co-created the series but also act as executive producers alongside Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

Episode eight of Shrinking, titled ‘Boop’, is now available on Apple TV+. This season continues each Friday, and concludes on March 24th.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99/month.