Apple TV+ Original ‘Servant’ Final Season Debuts January 13 [VIDEO]

The fourth and final season of Apple TV+ original psychological thriller ‘Servant’ is set to debut globally on Friday, January 13, 2023. Apple TV+ has also unveiled the official trailer for the show’s final season today.
Hailing from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, Servant will debut with the first episode of its 10-episode fourth and final season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+.
Following the suspenseful season three finale, season four will bring the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond.
Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must confront the increasing threat of Leanne and the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up.
Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their roles for the final season.
