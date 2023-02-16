New Apple TV+ Comedy ‘The Big Door Prize’ Premieres March 29

New Apple Original comedy ‘The Big Door Prize’ by Emmy Award winner David West Read is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 exclusively on Apple TV+.

021623 Premiere Date Big Door Prize Big Image 01 big image post jpg large 2x

‘The Big Door Prize’ tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

Dusty Hubbard, a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions based on the machine’s printouts.

While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass, indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her.

Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy stars Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, and Sammy Fourlas.

The series will debut with the first three episodes on March 29, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday through May 17 on Apple TV+.

