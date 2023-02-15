Nomad Modern Apple Watch Band Now Available in English Tan

Accessory maker Nomad has just launched the Modern Band for Apple Watch in their best-selling English Tan colour to match the iPhone cases.
Designed to give your Apple Watch a classic, yet bold new look, the Modern band is built with full-grain leather that develops a rugged patina with time.
Each band is made with true craftsmanship with the best in class materials and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques.
Each band is fitted with Nomad’s custom-designed, metal injection molded buckle and lugs. Industry-leading marine grade 316 stainless steel allows for a high tolerance fit and sharp details.
Available in 45mm / 49mm sizes, the Nomad Modern Band features:
- Full grain, sustainably sourced leather
- Develops a rugged patina
- Custom stainless steel lugs and buckle
- Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch
The Nomad Modern Band for Apple Watch in English Tan is available and shipping today for $59.95.
