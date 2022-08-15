Apple Watch Could Become Self-Check Tool for Heart Attack Symptoms

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Texas Heart Institute researchers studying the use of Apple Watch in helping diagnose heart attack symptoms have just published their findings in the latest edition of the Texas Heart Institute Journal (via MyHealthyApple).

Set up ECG on Apple Watch

According to the research, if the ECG function of the Apple Watch could provide a reliable analysis of myocardial infarction (MI) risk when symptoms develop, it could immediately alert the user to seek medical attention.

In practice, the first diagnostic step for confirming MI is the traditional 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG). The researchers used the Apple Watch as a new MI screening tool for people at home or in other environments.

12 lead ECG using Apple Watch

The Apple Watch uses one positive electrode (on the back of the watch) and one negative electrode (at the digital crown) to record a single-lead ECG. The researchers, however, noted that using the Apple Watch to detect MI is not meant to replace the standard 12-lead ECG.

Although other mobile ECG devices such as the KardiaMobile 6L can provide more professional recordings, the popularity of the Apple Watch and other similar devices offers a significant advantage.

An estimated 20% of US residents currently own a wearable device, and the global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25%, reaching $70 billion by 2025.

Studies show that about every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack. The outcomes after MI depend on the time that elapses before treatment begins.

Other articles in the category: News

You Can Now Play Doom on Jailbroken Tractor Display [VIDEO]

At last weekend’s DEF CON hacking conference in Las Vegas, Sick Codes showed off id Software’s pioneering FPS Doom running on a jailbroken John Deere tractor display (via Rock Paper Shotgun). Sick Codes, who hacked the tractor’s computer, was trying to draw attention to farming equipment manufacturers who lock down their products to prevent owners from...
Usman Qureshi
52 mins ago

Samsung Says Galaxy Fold Devices are its ‘Secret Weapons’

Samsung VP Bryan Choi has said in an interview with The Times that the latest Galaxy Fold devices will be the company’s “secret weapons” in its fight to capture a share of the high-end mobile market. Choi said Samsung’s strategy is to make the range of foldable devices a “mainstream product, with sales equal to...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Google Spotlights Top 13 Features of Android 13

To celebrate the launch of Android 13 on Pixel devices, Google has spotlighted the top 13 features and updates of its latest mobile OS, which promises new capabilities for compatible smartphones and tablets. "There are many reasons to love Android 13, but here are our top 13,” says Google. Android 13 comes with an evolved look...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago