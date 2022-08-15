Apple Watch Could Become Self-Check Tool for Heart Attack Symptoms

Texas Heart Institute researchers studying the use of Apple Watch in helping diagnose heart attack symptoms have just published their findings in the latest edition of the Texas Heart Institute Journal (via MyHealthyApple).

According to the research, if the ECG function of the Apple Watch could provide a reliable analysis of myocardial infarction (MI) risk when symptoms develop, it could immediately alert the user to seek medical attention.

In practice, the first diagnostic step for confirming MI is the traditional 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG). The researchers used the Apple Watch as a new MI screening tool for people at home or in other environments.

The Apple Watch uses one positive electrode (on the back of the watch) and one negative electrode (at the digital crown) to record a single-lead ECG. The researchers, however, noted that using the Apple Watch to detect MI is not meant to replace the standard 12-lead ECG.

Although other mobile ECG devices such as the KardiaMobile 6L can provide more professional recordings, the popularity of the Apple Watch and other similar devices offers a significant advantage. An estimated 20% of US residents currently own a wearable device, and the global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25%, reaching $70 billion by 2025.

Studies show that about every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a heart attack. The outcomes after MI depend on the time that elapses before treatment begins.