Apple Watch Series 7 Clearance Pricing Now Hits Costco Online

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

apple watch series 7 clearance

Earlier this week we told you about Apple Watch Series 7 hitting clearance pricing at Costco warehouses, but now the sale has extended online.

When clearance pricing hits an item at Costco warehouses, it can be like finding a needle in a haystack. But Apple Watch Series 7 clearance pricing may be one of the best times to snag a watch.

Here’s what’s showing right now on Costco.ca:

You can see the online availability in the parentheses above, as of writing.

As you can see, the best deal is for the (PRODUCT)RED edition. Apple Watch Series 7 is essentially the same as this year’s Series 8, except the latter gains a new temperature sensor focused on better women’s health tracking, along with Crash Detection features. That aside, the design and processor remain the same.

If you want a red Apple Watch, these are the ones to buy right now as you won’t see Black Friday pricing reach this low. Buy fir

Click here to see all of our latest Black Friday deals coverage.

