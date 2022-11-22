Apple Watch Series 7 Clearance Pricing Now Hits Costco Online

Earlier this week we told you about Apple Watch Series 7 hitting clearance pricing at Costco warehouses, but now the sale has extended online.

When clearance pricing hits an item at Costco warehouses, it can be like finding a needle in a haystack. But Apple Watch Series 7 clearance pricing may be one of the best times to snag a watch.

Here’s what’s showing right now on Costco.ca:

Series 7 GPS 41mm – $349.97 (red; 742 available)

Series 7 GPS 41mm – $428.97 (green; 297 available)

Series 7 GPS 45mm – $379.97 (red; 456 available)

Series 7 GPS 45mm – $468.97 (blue; 15 available)

You can see the online availability in the parentheses above, as of writing.

As you can see, the best deal is for the (PRODUCT)RED edition. Apple Watch Series 7 is essentially the same as this year’s Series 8, except the latter gains a new temperature sensor focused on better women’s health tracking, along with Crash Detection features. That aside, the design and processor remain the same.

If you want a red Apple Watch, these are the ones to buy right now as you won’t see Black Friday pricing reach this low. Buy fir

