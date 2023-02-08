Bigger ‘Apple Watch Series X’ to Reportedly Launch in 2024

In a research note published last week, Omdia analyst David Hsieh has claimed that Apple is planning to release a bigger ‘Apple Watch Series X’ in 2024 (via MacRumors).

The analyst added that third-generation Apple Watch SE models with larger displays are also expected to debut as early as next year.

According to the analyst, the Apple Watch Series X will feature a 5% to 10% larger display as compared to the Apple Watch Series 8.

Depending on the case size, the Series X models will come in approximately 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display options, based on the rectangular display panel.

Hsieh noted that the ‘Series X’ branding is based on the fact that the model is expected to be the 10th-generation Apple Watch.

Regarding a bigger Apple Watch SE 3, Hsieh believes the device will have the same display sizes as the Apple Watch Series 8 i.e. it will come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

The analyst also said that this year’s Apple Watch Series 9 will retain the same display sizes as the Series 8.