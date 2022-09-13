Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE 2 Battery Capacities Revealed in Filing

Nehal Malik
31 mins ago

Apple last week unveiled an Apple Watch SE refresh, the Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra — the company’s most premium, most expensive Apple Watch model yet.

In typical Apple fashion, the company did not reveal the smartwatches’ exact battery capacities. Instead, the company simply conveyed what kind of battery life customers could expect from them.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Ultra can deliver up to 60 hours of battery life with Low Power Mode enabled. However, a 3C certification for the model has revealed that translates to a 542mAh battery (via MySmartPrice).

Apple Watch Ultra features a more durable titanium case and sapphire front glass, along with the biggest and brightest display ever seen on an Apple Watch. The high-end Apple Watch model was the only one to get a design update this year, and it only comes in a 49mm case size.

Apple Watch Series 8, which comes in either a 41mm or 45mm case size, has a battery capacity of 292mAh or 308mAh, respectively.

Meanwhile, the entry-level second-generation Apple Watch SE gets a 245mAh battery for the 40mm case size and a 296mAh pack for the 44mm case size.

You can pre-order any of the new Apple Watch models today on Apple.ca. Deliveries and in-store availability are slated to begin Friday, September 23.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2, AirPods Pro 2 Hit Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada also has Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2 available for pre-order. This means if you have Amazon store credit, you can apply it to your newest Apple purchase. Some credit cards in Canada offer rewards points that can be redeemed for Amazon gift cards, or […]
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Apple Watch Ultra Bands Will Fit Some Older Apple Watches

Apple says its Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band for Apple Watch Ultra are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch cases according to its website. This is great news for both new and existing Apple Watch buyers. If you’ve already invested in Apple Watch bands for bigger screen models in the past...
Usman Qureshi
4 days ago

Garmin Roasts Apple: We Measure Battery Life in Months, Not Hours

With the unveiling of Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone maker is seemingly targeting Garmin and the latter’s line of high performance watches, geared towards adventure seekers. Apple Watch Ultra features a dual frequency GPS system, a dedicated action button, a larger and brighter 2-inch display, a bulkier titanium case, night mode, diving capabilities, a safety […]
Gary Ng
4 days ago