Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE 2 Battery Capacities Revealed in Filing

Apple last week unveiled an Apple Watch SE refresh, the Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra — the company’s most premium, most expensive Apple Watch model yet.

In typical Apple fashion, the company did not reveal the smartwatches’ exact battery capacities. Instead, the company simply conveyed what kind of battery life customers could expect from them.

According to Apple, the Apple Watch Ultra can deliver up to 60 hours of battery life with Low Power Mode enabled. However, a 3C certification for the model has revealed that translates to a 542mAh battery (via MySmartPrice).

Apple Watch Ultra features a more durable titanium case and sapphire front glass, along with the biggest and brightest display ever seen on an Apple Watch. The high-end Apple Watch model was the only one to get a design update this year, and it only comes in a 49mm case size.

Apple Watch Series 8, which comes in either a 41mm or 45mm case size, has a battery capacity of 292mAh or 308mAh, respectively.

Meanwhile, the entry-level second-generation Apple Watch SE gets a 245mAh battery for the 40mm case size and a 296mAh pack for the 44mm case size.

You can pre-order any of the new Apple Watch models today on Apple.ca. Deliveries and in-store availability are slated to begin Friday, September 23.