Apple Website Gets Fancy New Drop-Down Menus

Apple has just rolled out a redesign for its official website, introducing an all-new navigation bar with fancy drop-down menus on both desktop and mobile.

As spotted by Parker Ortolani, the updated drop-down bar makes it easier to navigate the website and relatively faster to get to individual product pages.

All-new https://t.co/pXaoM71lcY nav bar with fancy drop down menus ! pic.twitter.com/yMjJFbG3mA — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) February 7, 2023

If you visit the redesigned Apple website on your desktop, you will notice the new drop-down menus when you hover over the categories in the top menu.

You will also notice a new Entertainment category, which has replaced the previous ‘Only on Apple’ tab and takes you to Apple’s services.

Browsing via your mobile offers a similar experience, with the new drop-down menu seen on the right side of the top menu bar.

Visit the updated Apple website here and let us know what you think of these navigational changes.