Apple Website Gets Fancy New Drop-Down Menus

Apple has just rolled out a redesign for its official website, introducing an all-new navigation bar with fancy drop-down menus on both desktop and mobile.
As spotted by Parker Ortolani, the updated drop-down bar makes it easier to navigate the website and relatively faster to get to individual product pages.
If you visit the redesigned Apple website on your desktop, you will notice the new drop-down menus when you hover over the categories in the top menu.
You will also notice a new Entertainment category, which has replaced the previous ‘Only on Apple’ tab and takes you to Apple’s services.
Browsing via your mobile offers a similar experience, with the new drop-down menu seen on the right side of the top menu bar.
Visit the updated Apple website here and let us know what you think of these navigational changes.
