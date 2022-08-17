Apple’s GarageBand Gets Songs from Katy Perry and K-pop Group SEVENTEEN

Apple on Wednesday announced two all-new Remix Sessions for GarageBand, the company’s music production app for iPhone and iPad. The new Remix Sessions feature the hit songs “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN.

“GarageBand Remix Sessions enable anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists,” Apple explained.

“With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions give aspiring musicians the ability to put their own personal spin on” hit songs.

Both new Remix Sessions are available as free downloads in GarageBand’s Sound Library starting. They are only available on GarageBand version 2.3.12 for iOS and iPadOS, or later.

Inside the Sound Library, GarageBand users will be able to find a plethora of free loops, sounds, and instruments to mix and match and develop their own take on the original songs. GarageBand also has a Live Loops interface, which anyone can use to quickly rearrange and add new elements to songs to remix them while keeping everything in sync with tempo and key.

“We love sharing the music-making experience with our fans. We’ve used GarageBand for years, so it’s an honour to collaborate with Apple on our Remix Session in GarageBand. Now our fans can create music the same way we do,” SEVENTEEN’s Woozi said in a statement.

Apple is also introducing a new in-person Today at Apple session, “Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry”, at Apple Store locations across the globe. using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone. As part of this session, Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix “Harleys in Hawaii” using GarageBand.

Last year, Apple added new Sound Packs featuring artists like Dua Lipa, Boys Noize, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL to GarageBand.