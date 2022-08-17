Apple’s GarageBand Gets Songs from Katy Perry and K-pop Group SEVENTEEN

Nehal Malik
16 mins ago

Apple on Wednesday announced two all-new Remix Sessions for GarageBand, the company’s music production app for iPhone and iPad. The new Remix Sessions feature the hit songs “Harleys in Hawaii” by Katy Perry and “Darl+ing” by SEVENTEEN.

“GarageBand Remix Sessions enable anyone to express their inner DJ using tracks from today’s top artists,” Apple explained.

“With in-app inspiration from the artists themselves and step-by-step video instruction from an Apple Creative Pro, the sessions give aspiring musicians the ability to put their own personal spin on” hit songs.

Both new Remix Sessions are available as free downloads in GarageBand’s Sound Library starting. They are only available on GarageBand version 2.3.12 for iOS and iPadOS, or later.

Inside the Sound Library, GarageBand users will be able to find a plethora of free loops, sounds, and instruments to mix and match and develop their own take on the original songs. GarageBand also has a Live Loops interface, which anyone can use to quickly rearrange and add new elements to songs to remix them while keeping everything in sync with tempo and key.

“We love sharing the music-making experience with our fans. We’ve used GarageBand for years, so it’s an honour to collaborate with Apple on our Remix Session in GarageBand. Now our fans can create music the same way we do,” SEVENTEEN’s Woozi said in a statement.

Apple is also introducing a new in-person Today at Apple session, “Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry”, at Apple Store locations across the globe. using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone. As part of this session, Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix “Harleys in Hawaii” using GarageBand.

Last year, Apple added new Sound Packs featuring artists like Dua Lipa, Boys Noize, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL to GarageBand.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Pro Prices are Going Up This Year, Says Analyst

Are you ready for Apple’s expected iPhone 14 launch this fall? If you are, let’s hope your wallet is ready too, because according to one analyst the prices are going up this year for the Pro series smartphones. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note (obtained by MacRumors) that he believes the iPhone...
Gary Ng
38 mins ago

Hudson’s Bay is Bringing Back Zellers in 2023

Zellers was an iconic discount retail chain in Canada that was acquired by Hudson’s Bay Company in 1978, then later shuttered in 2013. But now a decade later, HBC says it is bringing back Zellers from the dead, announcing on Wednesday it will be returning in “early 2023,” in the form of a new e-commerce...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago