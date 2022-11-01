Apple’s ‘iPhone SE 4’ Could Feature a 6.1-inch OLED Display: Report

Apple is still mulling over display options for a larger, redesigned iPhone SE that the company is expected to launch sometime in the next couple of years — reports MacRumors.

The information comes from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a well-known leaker and industry insider. According to Young, options currently in the running include 6.1-inch OLED displays from two suppliers, as well as 5.7- to 6.1-inch LCD screens from two suppliers. Apple is yet to finalize both the size and the display technology.

OLED displays are generally pricier than their LCD counterparts, and the iPhone SE is a budget-oriented offering. The current model, unveiled earlier this year, sports a 4.7-inch LCD display with pretty hefty bezels.

Apple has been using OLED displays on its flagship iPhone lineup since the iPhone 12, so there’s a chance that OLED technology has come down in price enough to justify it on Apple’s cheapest iPhone.

Regardless of whether Apple goes for the 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch screen size, the next iPhone SE will have a larger display than the current model.

Apple is expected to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024 (or as early as 2023, judging by some reports). The iPhone SE 4 has been tipped for a completely new design, reminiscent of the iPhone XR from 2018.

This new design will see the iPhone SE 4 ditch the Touch ID Home button, adopting an all-screen design with a notch instead. We previously saw the alleged new design in renders that surfaced last month.

Whether or not Apple will switch the next iPhone SE over to Face ID or simply move Touch ID to the Power button, though, remains a toss-up.