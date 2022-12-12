Apple’s Upcoming Mac Models Spotted on Steam

Two new Mac models recently showed up in Steam’s monthly hardware survey for November 2022, listed only as “Mac 14,6” and “Mac 15,4” — reports MacRumors.

Unfortunately, Steam’s database doesn’t give away any other details on these unreleased devices other than these cryptic monikers.

What it does tell us, though, is that Apple is likely internally testing at least two upcoming Mac models with Apple Silicon chips on Steam. Could this mean that these new Macs will bring a brag-worthy uplift in gaming performance? We’ll have to wait until Spring 2023 to find out, since that’s when Apple is expected to launch its next Macs.

Interestingly, we’ve seen the “Mac 14,6” identifier before. This name has been spotted on Geekbench’s database, not once but twice, in recent weeks. Each time, it was toting a next-generation M2 Max chip with 12 CPU cores and 96 GB of memory.

The first time around, the M2 Max chip in the “Mac 14,6” posted a rather modest gain of 5.5% in Geekbench’s single-core test and 12.3% in the multi-core benchmark as compared to the M1 Max chip in last year’s Mac Studio.

New benchmark scores for the “Mac 14,6” surfaced earlier this week, this time boasting a more impressive lead of 15.5% in single-core performance and 20.7% in multi-core performance over its predecessor.

Apple will reportedly debut new, beefed up M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in refreshed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in early 2023, possibly alongside or followed shortly by a new Mac mini. It’s quite possible that “Mac 14,6” is what Apple is currently calling one of the two upcoming MacBook Pro models, but “Mac 15,4” is anyone’s best guess right now.