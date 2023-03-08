Apple’s Yellow iPhone 14 and Tim Cook Hit the Ted Lasso Red Carpet [PICS]

Apple launched a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus yesterday, alongside some new cases, Apple Watch bands and AirTag accessories.

The company took its new yellow iPhone 14 along with CEO Tim Cook to the Ted Lasso season three world premiere hosted by Apple TV+, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

We see in the photo above Cristo Fernández and Cook, take a selfie with the cast of Ted Lasso. Of course, it’s taken with the new yellow iPhone 14.

Below, Moe Jeudy-Lamour is holding a yellow iPhone 14 prominently for the photo, alongside Phil Dunster:

The picture below has Jamie Erlicht, head of worldwide video at Apple, Jason Sudeikis, co-creator, showrunner, executive producer and writer, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Zack Van Amburg, head of worldwide video at Apple and Kristin Huguet Quayle, vice president of worldwide communications at Apple posing for a picture on the red carpet:

The third season of Ted Lasso streams on March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+. An upcoming Today at Apple session will let customers create their own Ted Lasso poster using an iPad and Apple Pencil at Apple Stores.