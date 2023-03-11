Battery Test: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max [VIDEO]

In a recent video, Tech YouTuber PhoneBuff put Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy S23 Ultra in an expansive battery test against the reigning champion, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, with some impressive results.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max features the company’s custom A16 Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, super-fast NVME storage, and a 4,323 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is technically last year’s flagship from Apple, but it’s the company’s latest and greatest — until the iPhone 15 line launches later this year.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 Ultra only started shipping on February 17 and comes with a snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8/12GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

PhoneBuff‘s test evaluated battery life in hour-long runs of a curated set of apps, as well as a whopping 16 hours of standby time.

The two phones started the contest off pretty neck-and-neck, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra even holding its own in internet browsing — which has historically been the iPhone’s domain — and pulling ahead in gaming.

What’s more, the flagship S23 even beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the 16-hour standby test, shedding just 5% of its battery.

Apple came back strong in the latter half of the test, however, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max winning in the end and lasting a total of 27 hours and 44 minutes (including 16 hours of standby time and 11 hours and 44 minutes of screen-on time).

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, lasted 27 hours and 6 minutes (including 16 hours and standby and 11 hours and 6 minutes of screen-on time). It came closer than any other Galaxy phone has before, representing a major improvement in battery life and efficiency over its predecessor — last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also pulled off some victories against the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the YouTuber’s previous speed test, which ended in a tie.

Check out PhoneBuff‘s complete Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max battery test below: