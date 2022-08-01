Beats to Collaborate with NBA’s Devin Booker on New Pill+ Speaker

Usman Qureshi
8 hours ago

Apple appears to be bringing back the discontinued Beats Pill+ wireless speaker as part of a new partnership with Book Projects, a venture by NBA star Devin Booker.

Beats

“Inspired by the Sonoran Desert,” the custom Pill+ speaker was teased by Apple today via the Beats by Dre Twitter account, featuring a brief video that shows off the speaker on a sand dune-covered scene.

The company has not shared any more details about when the new Pill+ speaker will be available, or how much it will cost.

Apple discontinued the Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker earlier this year. The wireless speaker was actually the first new Beats product to launch following Apple’s $3.2 billion USD acquisition of the Beats by Dr. Dre brand.

Back in March, a limited-edition version of the speaker was released in partnership with Stussy, complete with a skull and crossbones aesthetic.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Hit with Class Action Lawsuit by Developers in France

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP today filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple on behalf of France-based iOS developers, alleging that Apple's App Store policies are anti-competitive. A key focus of the complaint is Apple's 30% commission on all transactions made through the App Store. Hagens Berman is coming hot off a win against Apple last...
Nehal Malik
7 hours ago

The Roku Channel Canada August 2022 Updates

This month, there is tons of new content to enjoy for Free on The Roku Channel, from true crime to horror to romance. All you need to do, is decide what to watch first. The Roku streaming platform is available on streaming sticks and also bundled into smart televisions. Streaming apps include the likes of...
Usman Qureshi
8 hours ago