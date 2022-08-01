Beats to Collaborate with NBA’s Devin Booker on New Pill+ Speaker
Apple appears to be bringing back the discontinued Beats Pill+ wireless speaker as part of a new partnership with Book Projects, a venture by NBA star Devin Booker.
“Inspired by the Sonoran Desert,” the custom Pill+ speaker was teased by Apple today via the Beats by Dre Twitter account, featuring a brief video that shows off the speaker on a sand dune-covered scene.
.@DevinBook and Book Projects designed a custom Pill+ speaker inspired by the Sonoran Desert 🏜🥵❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y4FnxGxBzT
— Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre)
The company has not shared any more details about when the new Pill+ speaker will be available, or how much it will cost.
Apple discontinued the Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker earlier this year. The wireless speaker was actually the first new Beats product to launch following Apple’s $3.2 billion USD acquisition of the Beats by Dr. Dre brand.
Back in March, a limited-edition version of the speaker was released in partnership with Stussy, complete with a skull and crossbones aesthetic.