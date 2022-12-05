Belkin Launches Apple AirPods Cleaning Kit

The folks over at Belkin have launched an Apple AirPods Cleaning Kit that safely removes earwax buildup and restores acoustic performance without damaging your earphones.

Belkin’s kit offers an easy way to clean the AirPods and helps restore the driver mesh for maximum acoustic performance. The kit includes everything needed to bring the AirPods back to life in an easy four-step process.

The kit includes:

Cleaning brush

Wax softener

Cleaning gel

Microfiber cloth

You can use the kit to clean the original AirPods, 2nd-gen AirPods, and 3rd-gen AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case.

Below are some key highlights of the Belkin AirPods Cleaning Kit:

Removes earwax build-up

Restores acoustic performance

Simple, safe, and easy to use

Compatible with Gen 1, 2, and 3 AirPods

Won’t damage headphone

No mess

Packaging doubles as storage

The Belkin AirPods Cleaning Kit is available to order online for $14.99 USD and Best Buy Canada is selling it for $24.99.