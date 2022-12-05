Belkin Launches Apple AirPods Cleaning Kit

Belkin’s kit offers an easy way to clean the AirPods and helps restore the driver mesh for maximum acoustic performance. The kit includes everything needed to bring the AirPods back to life in an easy four-step process.
The kit includes:
Cleaning brush
Wax softener
Cleaning gel
Microfiber cloth
You can use the kit to clean the original AirPods, 2nd-gen AirPods, and 3rd-gen AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case.
