Belkin Releases New Dual USB-C Wall Charger with PPS

Usman Qureshi
35 mins ago

Belkin has just announced the launch of its new Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C wall charger with PPS in 65W and 45W versions to power two devices simultaneously at optimal charging speeds.

The new Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C wall charger is engineered with GaN, USB-C PD 3.0, and PPS charging technologies to deliver a fast and safe charge that won’t overheat or overcharge devices.

It easily fits in a pocket or a bag, making it the ideal charger for traveling or when at home.

The wall charger is offered in a 65W option to access up to 65W of power when using a single port or up to 45W of power from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port when using both.

The 45W version provides up to 45W of power when using a single port or up to 25W from the top port and up to 20W from the bottom port when using both.

Below are the highlights of the new Belkin USB-C wall chargers:

  • Dual USB-C ports offer fast-charging for two compatible devices at the same time
  • USB-C PD 3.0 technology charges an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 28 minutes[1] and a Samsung Galaxy S21+ from 0-50% in 27 minutes[2]
  • Integrated GaN technology provides a high-power, efficient charge that won’t overheat
  • PPS technology dynamically delivers optimum power to compatible devices
  • Optimized for Apple, Samsung, Nintendo Switch and other compatible devices
  • Compact design ideal for home, office, or traveling

The new Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C wall charger is now available to order for $49.99 (65W) and $39.99 (45W) via Belkin’s website.

