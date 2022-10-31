Belkin Releases iPhone Mount for MacBook’s Desk View

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Belkin has today officially launched the much-awaited iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks, which is perfect for hands-free video calls and the innovative Continuity Camera features like Desk View in macOS Ventura.

Belkin

Available in Black and White colour options, the mount uses MagSafe to connect to the iPhone and for seamless attachment to the Mac.

You can easily rotate your iPhone to portrait or landscape. When not connected to your Mac laptop, the magnetic mount also doubles as a ring grip and kickstand for viewing videos or enjoying other content on your iPhone.

Belkin 2

“Belkin designs beautiful peripherals and innovative accessories for Apple’s incredible lineup of products, and the new iPhone Mount with MagSafe is the latest example,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin.

“Continuity Camera is an incredible feature in macOS Ventura, and we are confident that our premium quality, materials engineering, and industrial design will make the experience for Mac and iPhone users even better.”

Mount for laptops 1080x1080

Key product features include:

  • Holds iPhone securely in place for hands-free streaming or chatting in portrait or landscape orientations
  • Attaches and detaches to Mac with no special tools required
  • Keeps Mac safe from scratches and doesn’t interfere with everyday functions
  • Premium finishes and durable design complement Mac and iPhone setup

The Belkin mount for MacBooks is now available to order for $39.95 CAD on apple.com/ca and select Apple Store locations worldwide. The mount for desktops and displays is coming soon.

