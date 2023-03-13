Bell Gets $13 Million from Feds and Ontario to Expand High-Speed Internet

The federal and Ontario governments on Monday announced an investment of over $13 million to expand high-speed internet in Ontario.

The contract will see Bell Canada implement high-speed internet for over 6,400 homes in Arnprior, Braeside, Burnstown, Carp, Constance Bay, Dunrobin, Fitzroy Harbour, Glasgow Station, Kinburn, Marathon Village and White Lake.

The announcement is part of an existing agreement signed between both governments in July 2021, to expand fibre internet to over 280,000 homes in Ontario, through joint investments of over $1.2 billion.

“We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age—it’s a necessity. Access to fast, reliable Internet helps rural Canadians by levelling the playing field to access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones. Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to achieve our connectivity targets and ensure every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed Internet by 2030,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, in a boilerplate statement.

The federal government aims to provide 98% of Canadians with high-speed Internet by 2026 (and 100% by 2023), while Ontario plans for all communities to get high-speed by the end of 2025.

Earlier this month, Bell nabbed part of a $61 million investment to expand rural internet in Ontario, while last month it also earned part of a $96 million investment to expand internet in Newfoundland and Labrador.