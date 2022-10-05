Bell ‘MyBell’ App Updated to Show Timeline of Mobility Devices and More

Bell released an update for its MyBell iPhone app on Tuesday, adding a feature to let customers see a timeline of their mobility devices with the company.
According to the company, “you can now see a timeline of your Mobility devices, from the date you activated them to the date when you’re eligible for an upgrade or, if you have the Device Return Option, when you have to return them.”
Bell says you can now also see the finance history and details of all mobility devices with the company, including those “for your connected home.”
The MyBell app allows customers to view, download and pay bills, along with checking out wireless and internet usage and managing their TV packages and channels.
Click here to download MyBell for iOS in the App Store.
Other articles in the category: Bell
OpenMedia Says Minister’s Inaction Will Cause ‘Collapse’ of Telecom Competition in Canada
OpenMedia is calling on Innovation, Science, and Industry (ISED) Minister François-Philippe Champagne to take immediate steps to halt the rapid decline of Internet competition in Canada, with the non-profit saying "Internet choice and affordability in Canada approaches breaking point." Even though the federal government announced a new telecommunications policy direction for the CRTC in May, competition...
Rogers, Telus, Bell Waiving Long Distance Calls and Texts to Iran
Rogers, Telus and Bell announced this week they will be waiving all long distance calls and texts made from Canada to Iran. The temporary waiving of charges depends on carrier, postpaid and prepaid accounts, with different end dates. “To help Canadians stay connected to loved ones, Rogers is temporarily waiving long-distance calls and SMS messages […]
Minister Meets with Rogers, Bell, Telus and Others to Discuss Hurricane Fiona Outages
[caption id="attachment_382081" align="aligncenter" width="551"] Image: Bell[/caption] Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, and MPs Kody Blois and Andy Fillmore on Wednesday convened a meeting with executives from Bell, Rogers, Telus, Eastlink, and Xplore to discuss the fallout from Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada. https://twitter.com/FP_Champagne/status/1575295670273073154 "We were provided with a situation report on...