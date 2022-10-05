Bell ‘MyBell’ App Updated to Show Timeline of Mobility Devices and More

Bell released an update for its MyBell iPhone app on Tuesday, adding a feature to let customers see a timeline of their mobility devices with the company.

According to the company, “you can now see a timeline of your Mobility devices, from the date you activated them to the date when you’re eligible for an upgrade or, if you have the Device Return Option, when you have to return them.”

Bell says you can now also see the finance history and details of all mobility devices with the company, including those “for your connected home.”

The MyBell app allows customers to view, download and pay bills, along with checking out wireless and internet usage and managing their TV packages and channels.

Click here to download MyBell for iOS in the App Store.