Boxing Day Canada 2022 Deals: Here’s What to Buy

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

2022 apple holiday gift guide

Boxing Day is fast approaching, and there are plenty of deals on phones, TVs, appliances, and more to be had out there.

Here are a few Boxing Day 2022 deals in Canada that are worth checking out:

Apple 

Amazon

Walmart

Walmart has more than just a few Apple products on sale and promos for Boxing Day. The retail giant is running a Boxing Week sale, set to kick off online on December 21 at 9 p.m. ET and in-store on December 22, 2022. Check out some of the top deals from Walmart’s Boxing Week 2022 sale below:

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 (Rogers) – get a $300 Walmart gift card when buying with financing
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fido) – get a $300 Walmart gift card when buying with financing
  • Google Pixel 7 (Telus; Koodo) – get a $200 Walmart gift card when buying with financing
  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online – $399
  • 65” TCL 4K QLED TV – $548 (save $300
  • 43” Onn 4K Roku Smart TV – $228 (save $100)

You can take a look at a few more of Walmart’s Boxing Day deals in Canada for 2022 that caught our eye in our full Walmart roundup.

Dyson

Dyson Canada is offering some exciting Boxing Day deals for 2022, with savings of up to $250 up for grabs on purchases.

We also have a full roundup of Dyson Canada Boxing Day deals for 2022 that you can check out for more promos.

Carrier Deals

Rogers, Bell, Telus, Freedom Mobile, Public Mobile, Virgin Plus, and others are all offering Boxing Day deals in Canada for everything from data plans to new phones. Take a look at some of our top picks below:

  • Rogers – iPhone 14 128GB for $0/mo for 24 months (after bill credit, plus taxes) on select plans with financing and Upfront Edge and when you trade in your old iPhone 12 or with $480 down
  • Freedom Mobile – $45/40GB Big Gig Unlimited Plan
  • Bell – Save $10/month for 24 months on Essential or Ultimate plans, and get an iPhone 14 from $25/month on SmartPay financing
  • Telus – $80/100GB plan ($10 credit for 24 months), and PureFibre Internet 300 from $75/month

If you’re looking for something to watch with the family over the holidays, you can pick up a copy of Top Gun: Maverick for $9.99 (was $24.99) on iTunes or $10.99 (was $19.99) on Google Play.

For a more expansive catalogue of content to choose from, consider picking up a Disney+ subscription for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

We may see more Boxing Day deals land as we lead up to December 26, 2022, so stay tuned for updates. If you’re still not done with your Christmas shopping, take a look at iPhone in Canada‘s last-minute holiday gift guide for 2022.

