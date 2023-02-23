BritBox Hits Milestone of 3 Million Subscribers

Streaming service BritBox announced on Thursday it has reached a milestone of three million total subscribers across the eight markets it operates in, which includes Canada.

BritBox International offers British content streaming and is available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. The company told iPhone in Canada in an email this is over 15% subscriber growth during the past year across its markets, and the milestone was achieved in under three years.

“The strong performance of BritBox in international markets, ahead of industry averages, underlines how British television and talent continue to be a gold standard for quality around the world. In a crowded streaming market, this illustrates how there is room for distinct targeted services to find and grow loyal audiences,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International, in an issued statement.

The streaming service is a joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV that began in the fall of 2019. BritBox hit 1 million subscribers in March 2020, 2 million in July 2021 and 2.6 million in March 2022. The company says it has grown its service by 300% in less than three years.

BritBox last year expanded to Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and made its way onto Amazon Prime and Apple channels across Australia. The service is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung, LG, iOS, Android, Chromecast and on the web.

Below is what’s coming to BritBox in March 2023:

March 1, 2023: Staged S1-2 | New to BritBox, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 30’, 8 x 30’

March 8, 2023: The Confessions of Frannie Langton | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 4 x 60′

March 10, 2023: Pie in the Sky S1-5 | New to BritBox | 40 x 50’

March 28, 2023: Staged S3 | North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 30’

March 2023: The Bay S4 | BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’

BritBox costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year in Canada.