How to Buy AppleCare+ on Mac [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

You can now buy AppleCare+ from your Mac’s system settings and get support 24/7 by chat or phone, plus unlimited incidents of accidental damage coverage.

Mac applecare

Every Mac comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.

AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage from your AppleCare+ purchase date and includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.

In Canada, each incident is subject to a service fee of $129 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $379 for other accidental damage.

In addition, you also get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone.

AppleCare+ for Mac hardware coverage includes the following:

  • Your Mac
  • Battery
  • Included accessories such as the power adapter
  • Apple memory (RAM)
  • Apple USB SuperDrive
  • Unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection

You can buy coverage on a fixed-term plan or on an annual plan that will automatically renew until cancelled.

If you didn’t purchase AppleCare+ along with your Mac, simply watch the following video to see how you can do it on your Mac.

