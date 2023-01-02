Justin Trudeau Recaps Canada’s Progress in EV Market in 2022

As reported by Tesla North, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week recapped the country’s progress in the electric vehicle market and supply chain during 2022.

In a series of Tweets, Trudeau highlighted several deals his government made this year that will boost local EV production.

“Since January, we’ve secured several historic manufacturing deals for electric vehicles, hybrids, and batteries – deals that are going to create and secure good jobs, help keep our air clean, and make sure our auto sector can keep thriving,” wrote the Prime Minister.

“We’re building an entire supply chain in Canada – from the development of critical minerals, to the production of batteries,” Trudeau added.

“In 2023, we’ll keep working to attract investment and support workers,” he concluded.

📅 April 4, 2022 We invested in GM’s Oshawa plant and Ingersoll facility, now Canada’s first full-scale commercial electric vehicle plant. By doing so, we secured jobs across @GMCanada facilities and advanced the electrification of Canada’s auto sector. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 30, 2022

According to a recent study from Google, Canada’s local EV market showed impressive gains in 2022, surpassing a tipping point for EV adoption this year.

Canada also saw several new players enter the local EV market, including Lucid Motors, Rivian, and more.