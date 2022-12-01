Canada’s Top Trending YouTube Videos, Creators in 2022

Usman Qureshi
9 seconds ago

In 2022, Canadians used YouTube to drive a new class of short-form comedians to widespread success, including a celeb’s surprising reveal and going on some calming walks through Ottawa.

Google has today shared Canada’s top trending videos, creators, and artists over the last 12 months. Let’s have a look.

Top Canadian Creators

  1. Luke Davidson
  2. Kallmekris
  3. MDMotivator
  4. sandiction
  5. Mythic

Top Breakout Canadian Creators

  1. MDMotivator
  2. TheMagicMatt
  3. GoldenGully
  4. DokaRyan
  5. Ottawalks

Altogether, viewership of the Top Trending Videos on YouTube in Canada surpassed last year’s. The following 10 videos were viewed more than 630 million times over 50 million hours.

Top Trending Videos in Canada

  1. Guardian News: Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
  2. Technoblade: so long nerds
  3. NFL: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
  4. Dream: hi, I’m Dream.
  5. Mark Rober: Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
  6. MrBeast: I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
  7. The Try Guys: what happened.
  8. Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool Update
  9. The Late Late Show with James Corden: Tom Cruise Terrifies James in ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet!
  10. Jaiden Animations: Being Not Straight

Top YouTube Shorts in Canada

  1. Shangerdanger: Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
  2. Hingaflips: Sarah Trust Challenges
  3. Chris Ivan: Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn’t Do THIS…
  4. Brodie That Dood: Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle
  5. Adrian Bliss: Welcome to the stomach #shorts
  6. Zack D. Films: This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America’s Got Talent)
  7. ILYA BORZOV: Social experiment | What would you do?
  8. JoJo’s World: SHE PULLED THE SWORD OUT OF THE STONE RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME IN DISNEY WORLD
  9. The Kelly Clarkson Show: Anne Hathaway’s GENIUS cupcake hack!
  10. iKnowAyrel: HE’S WORKING LATE

Top Songs on YouTube in Canada

  1. Encanto Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
  2. Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemy
  3. Jessica Darrow – Surface Pressure
  4. Harry Styles – As It Was
  5. Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
  6. Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran – Peru
  7. Lizzo – About Damn Time
  8. Elley Duhé – MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT
  9. Sidhu Moose Wala – Levels
  10. Camila Cabello – Bam Bam

Did your favorite YouTube videos make it to the list? Let us know in the comments below.

