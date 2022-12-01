Canada’s Top Trending YouTube Videos, Creators in 2022

CRTC Broadband Fund Now Accepting Third Round of Applications
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on Wednesday announced the opening of its third round of applications for the Broadband Fund, which has committed $750 million over five years to support projects that will improve access to broadband internet and wireless services across Canada. "Today, we are launching the third call for applications with...
Ecobee Releases New UI for Smart Thermostats
Canadian tech company ecobee is rolling out its new thermostat UI for the ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control, ecobee3 lite, ecobee4, and ecobee3. This update will offer the same user interface experience as the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium and ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced devices. The company will be rolling out the new experience...
Apple Urges TSMC to Manufacture 4nm Chips at Arizona Plant: Report
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Apple’s primary chip supplier, will also produce advanced 4-nanometer chips at its $12 billion USD under-construction manufacturing facility in the U.S. state of Arizona — reports Bloomberg. The information comes from people with knowledge of the matter, who said TSMC will announce the new plan next week during a ceremony at...