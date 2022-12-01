Canada’s Top Trending YouTube Videos, Creators in 2022

In 2022, Canadians used YouTube to drive a new class of short-form comedians to widespread success, including a celeb’s surprising reveal and going on some calming walks through Ottawa.

Google has today shared Canada’s top trending videos, creators, and artists over the last 12 months. Let’s have a look.

Top Canadian Creators

Top Breakout Canadian Creators

Altogether, viewership of the Top Trending Videos on YouTube in Canada surpassed last year’s. The following 10 videos were viewed more than 630 million times over 50 million hours.

Top Trending Videos in Canada

Top YouTube Shorts in Canada

Top Songs on YouTube in Canada

