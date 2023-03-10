Canadian Wireless Prices Dropped 2.6% in 2022, Touts Minister

The federal government today announced the results of the 15th annual Price Comparison Study of Telecom Services, which samples pricing for both wireless and broadband internet services in six different regional markets across Canada

According to the government-commissioned report, Canada’s wireless prices went down by an average of 2.6% across all service levels during 2022. What’s more, the largest data plans saw prices drop by up to 16%.

On the broadband internet side, the study found that average prices either declined or remained the same. Pricing for mid-range home internet plans, however, went down 11% in the year. The report also found that regional telecom operators are offering prices that are up to 39% lower than national incumbents.

“Increasing competition and improving affordability in the telecommunications sector is my top priority,” said Industry, Science and Technology Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Even though the report demonstrates that prices are trending down, Minister Champagne admitted that internet service is still too expensive in Canada.

“Canadians pay too much for these essential services—full stop. I’m pleased to see that prices continue to decline for most wireless and Internet plans; however, there is still more work to do. It’s clear from this study that competition is key to further reducing prices, and our government will continue to pursue the policies necessary to increase consumer choice for telecom services across Canada.”

Ottawa issued a new policy direction to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) last month, instructing the regulator to focus on internet affordability, competition, and consumer rights.

Minister Champagne currently has wireless and internet giants Rogers and Shaw Communications waiting with bated breath for a decision on their proposed $26 billion merger, which has cleared all other hurdles.

A January report from the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA) also indicated that broadband and wireless prices in Canada are declining, while data usage and speeds are increasing.