Capcom Spotlight to Air on March 9, Focusing on Resident Evil 4 and More

Capcom is hosting its own virtual Nintendo Direct-inspired virtual showcase next week. The Capcom Spotlight is an all-digital event focusing on the publisher’s 2023 lineup, including Resident Evil 4 and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

In a tweet, Capcom USA announces that the Capcom Spotlight will begin with a preshow slated for 5:10 PM ET/ 2:10 PM PT. 20 minutes later, the main event will occur at 5:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT. The main Capcom Spotlight will reportedly last roughly 26 minutes, according to Capcom’s website.

Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 for news on Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective! Pre-show – 2:10PM PT

Main Show – 2:30 PM PT 📺 https://t.co/R1Onsc3VtO pic.twitter.com/Z0JwpIjSeQ — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 3, 2023

The Capcom Spotlight is said to be focusing on five previously revealed games from the company. This includes Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Capcom states this event will allow them to “share new information about upcoming releases, bringing Capcom’s latest updates to fans around the world.”

It’s likely that Capcom may reveal a new title or two in order to drum up excitement beyond its 2023 slate. However, what surprises may be in store for fans is still anyone’s guess.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait long before Capcom hosts its virtual showcase. For those wanting to watch live on March 9, you can check out Capcom USA’s Twitch and Facebook channels. Additionally, Capcom will also be hosting its event on TikTok.