Castle Crumble Arrives on Apple Arcade

Orbital Knight’s Castle Crumble has just arrived on the Apple Arcade, allowing you to embark on an adventure and conquer a variety of kingdoms.
In Castle Crumble your goal is clear – castles must fall. You play to become a hero in far fantasylands.
With powerful explosives and mystical spells, crash forts from Ancient, Medieval, Aztec, and other times.
The “aim to win” game lets you:
- Cannonball amazing castles
- Execute your conqueror tactics
- Explore fabulous kingdoms with unique visuals
- Use a variety of mechanics on your quest
Castle Crumble is available now to Apple Arcade subscribers on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
