Castle Crumble Arrives on Apple Arcade

Orbital Knight’s Castle Crumble has just arrived on the Apple Arcade, allowing you to embark on an adventure and conquer a variety of kingdoms.

In Castle Crumble your goal is clear – castles must fall. You play to become a hero in far fantasylands.

🏰 New Release 🏰 Castles. Must. Fall. In Castle Crumble from @orbital_knight, you’ll embark on a physics-based adventure to topple towers and conquer kingdoms! Play today: https://t.co/Z3AZQx2XZE pic.twitter.com/IhE7QPcXaR — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) February 3, 2023

With powerful explosives and mystical spells, crash forts from Ancient, Medieval, Aztec, and other times.

The “aim to win” game lets you:

Cannonball amazing castles

Execute your conqueror tactics

Explore fabulous kingdoms with unique visuals

Use a variety of mechanics on your quest

Castle Crumble is available now to Apple Arcade subscribers on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.