ClearVPN 2 Launches with Redesigned UI, New Servers, and More

MacPaw, the same company that makes the popular CleanMyMac app, today announced the launch of ClearVPN 2, the successor to the ClearVPN app that originally launched back in 2020.

Where most VPN apps use a “country picker” model where the user selects which server they want to connect to the internet through, ClearVPN instead aims to deliver a simpler, more streamlined experience with “Shortcuts” that address why users want to use a VPN in the first place.

ClearVPN 2 builds on that concept and brings a completely refreshed user interface, improved performance, and even more countries and servers to connect to.

MacPaw describes the second iteration of ClearVPN as “the reinvented VPN solution that requires no extra tech skills and is designed to help users effortlessly and securely enjoy their online presence.”

In total, ClearVPN 2 currently offers access to servers in 40 countries. The new app’s Shortcuts include a no-frills “Location Changer,” “Secure Browing” for privacy and online security, and “Streaming access” for content consumption.

“User privacy and security remain the ClearVPN team’s core objective. ClearVPN 2 uses AES-256 encryption to eliminate any security vulnerabilities and achieve a high-speed connection, and it relies on IPSec IKEV2 and OpenVPN protocols,” said Oleksandr Kosovan, founder and CEO of MacPaw.

“Users can browse, play, stream, and communicate without any tracking from the ISPs. Additionally, ClearVPN 2 has a zero-logs policy. The app doesn’t store, share, or even collect users’ online activity, personal info, IP address, etc.”

ClearVPN 2 is available on macOS 11 and up, Windows 10 (Update 1809 and higher), iOS, and Android. Click here to download ClearVPN 2 today — the app offers basic secure browsing modes for free, with more advanced features available through a Premium subscription. Users can currently get two weeks of free Premium (until March 15).

For more details, check out the video below: