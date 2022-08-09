CNE Gaming Garage Returns With In-Person Esports Tournament, Featuring Halo Infinite, Fortnite, and More

2022 marks the grand return of Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) and with that comes the return of the CNE Gaming Garage. Powered by AMD, the fourth annual CNE Gaming is hosting a series of esports tournaments with over $22,000 on the line.

The CNE Gaming Garage will be presenting two packed weekends full of esports tournaments for players to participate in and attendees to watch. Included this year are some of the most popular competitive games. Announced the CNE, the Gaming Garage’s esports tournament includes Fornite, Valorant, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and Fall Guys.

The esports tournaments will be broken up across two weekends. Running from August 19th – 21st, the CNE Gaming Garage will host a Fortnite Duos tournament with a $5,000 prize. A 5v5 Valorant tournament with a prize of $5,000 is also featured. Plus, a duos Halo Infinite tournament with the same amount available for the winners.

Then, between September 3rd and 5th, the CNE Gaming Garage sees a 5v5 League of Legends tournament with $5,000 available to win. Finally, a solo queue Fall Guys tournament with a cap of 80 players will be hosted. This is the first for the CNE Gaming Garage and the winner will go home with $2,500.

Aside from esports tournaments, details are fairly sparse on what the Gaming Garage is planning throughout the CNE. It is confirmed that there will be a free play area for players to brush up their skills or simply try out the aforementioned games. However, in the past, the CNE Gaming Garage has hosted panels, had an extensive arcade cabinet array available to play and had the latest AMD-powered PCs available to try.

The last CNE Gaming Garage to be hosted was in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, the CNE and the Gaming Garage have been cancelled in previous years. 2022’s return is a big deal for residents in the GTA and across Canada as the CNE is a staple of the summer.

Registration for each individual tournament is open now. Additionally, tickets are also available to purchase if you are looking to attend the CNE and stop by the Gaming Garage.