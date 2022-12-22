How to Connect Your AirPods to iPhone or Android Device [VIDEO]

If you’re setting up your AirPods for the first time, make sure that you have an iPhone with the latest version of iOS. Then follow these steps:
Go to the Home Screen.
With your AirPods in the charging case, open the charging case, and hold it next to your iPhone. A setup animation appears on your iPhone.
Tap Connect.
If you have AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation) or AirPods (3rd generation), read the next three screens.
Tap Done.
If you’re signed in to iCloud, your AirPods are set up automatically with any of your supported devices that are signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID.
To connect your AirPods Max to your iOS device:
Go to the Home screen.
Take your AirPods Max out of the Smart Case, and within 60 seconds, hold them next to the device that you want to pair with your AirPods Max until you see a setup animation on the device that you want to pair.
If you don’t see the animation, make sure that your iOS or iPadOS device is up to date, or pair your AirPods Max with your iOS or iPadOS device manually by going to Settings > Bluetooth.
Tap Connect to pair your AirPods Max with your device, or to set up features such as Hey Siri if you haven’t yet set it up.
If you want to experience spatial audio, tap See & Hear How It Works to start the setup.
Tap Done. If you’re signed in to iCloud, your AirPods Max are set up automatically with any of your supported devices that are signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID.
Watch the following video to see how to connect your AirPods to your iPhone or to an Android device.
