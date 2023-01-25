Costco Canada Photo Accounts Now Moving to Shutterfly

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

costco canada shutterfly

Back on January 11, Costco Canada emailed customers to inform them CostcoPhotoCentre.ca will stop offering photo products and services as of January 28, 2023, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada.

Instead, Costco will shift to Shutterfly for photo services for members. The transition means existing projects or easier projects saved on CostcoPhotoCentre.ca must have orders placed before January 28, 2023. This means products such as Photo Books, Calendars, Greeting Cards, and Collage Prints.

“Costco members will be able to download their images, currently available at CostcoPhotoCentre.ca, to their personal computer through January 31st, 2024,” says the company.

On January 23, Costco emailed customers to let them know they can now opt-in to start moving photo account info and photos to the new Canadian Shutterfly website: shutterflycanada.ca/costco.

According to the new Shutterfly website, Costco members get exclusive savings. “Costco member accounts will automatically apply a 51% discount on all Shutterfly orders and free shipping on orders over $59,” it says.

Once you enter your member number, you then are asked to verify your email. When that’s complete, you need to create a password for the new website. The website will automatically start the transfer of your old Costco Photos to Shutterfly. Customers will be notified when the transfer is complete, which can take up to 48 hours.

Shutterfly offers more products than Costco did before, as now photo cards, prints, calendars, canvas prints, desktop plaques, photo mugs, puzzles, blankets and metal photo panels are available.

The new Shutterfly partnership also offers phone support during weekdays and weekends, plus 24/7 online chat.

