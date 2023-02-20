Crave Confirms Technical Difficulties with App

Crave has confirmed on Twitter that it is aware of the technical difficulties customers are experiencing with the app, and is working to resolve the issue.

“We understand the urgency of the matter and are working as fast as possible to resolve it. Thank you for your patience,” the company said in a Tweet.

To our Crave subscribers, our team is aware that some customers are experiencing technical difficulties with the Crave app. We understand the urgency of the matter and are working as fast as possible to resolve it.Thank you for your pateince. — Crave Help (@CraveHelp) February 20, 2023

The Tweet has since received countless replies, with Crave subscribers sharing their frustration on being unable to stream content using the app.

“At this point just gonna cancel my subscription and start streaming it online,” said one user.

“This happens every single week. Says I don’t have a subscription or my password is invalid when the sub is paid and password hasn’t changed!” another user replied.

Subscribers have been experiencing issues streaming content all Sunday, particularly those who use the Crave app. In reply to one user, Crave suggested using the web to stream the content while the issue gets resolved.

Update: According to Crave customer support, the issue has now been resolved.

Hello there! We received an update that the issue has been resolved. May you please restart your device and try to access Crave again. ^MG — Crave Help (@CraveHelp) February 20, 2023

Let us know if you’re still experiencing any problems streaming content via the Crave app.