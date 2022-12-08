Crave Signs Major Pay-One Licensing Deal with Sony Pictures

Bell Media’s streaming service Crave has today signed a long-term and exclusive Pay-One window licensing agreement for theatrical feature films from Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE).

The deal gives Crave first pay window rights to new and upcoming SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows.

Beginning in April 2023, Crave will become the exclusive Canadian streaming home of all new SPE feature films, after their theatrical and home entertainment window.

This includes upcoming titles from the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web.

“This significant deal expands Crave’s content offering,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development and News and Vice Chair, Québec.

“A diverse slate of premium content is what differentiates Crave from its competitors, and we are happy to be working with Sony Pictures Entertainment to deliver a large collection of quality, award-winning, fan-favourite films to our subscribers, in both official languages.”

“We are happy to extend our relationship with Bell Media and make Sony Pictures’ robust library of premium content available to more viewers across Canada,” said Sony Canada SVP Stephanie Shinkoda.

For its Holiday 2022 promotion, Crave is offering 25% off its $100 gift card. You can buy a gift card by visiting crave.ca/gift.

This 25% off gift card offer ends on January 4, 2023 at 11:59PM EST. Click here to see what’s new on Crave for December 2022.