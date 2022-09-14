How to Customize Beats Studio Buds for iOS and Android [VIDEOS]

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Currently available for as low as $149.99 on Amazon.ca, Beats Studio Buds are true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling, Transparency mode, 8 hours of battery life, and rich, immersive sound.

Beats

Beats Studio Buds are not only optimized for both iOS and Android users, but are also cheaper than Apple’s flagship AirPods earphones.

To make your listening experience as seamless as possible, Beats has shared a couple of new tutorial videos on its YouTube channel, detailing how you can customize your Beats Studio Buds features for your iOS and Android devices.

Here’s how you can customize Beats Studio Buds features for iOS:

  • Open the case to connect with any device in your Apple eco-system, while on-ear controls allow you to customize volume, field calls, and even connect with Siri.
  • Tune into your surroundings by holding the Beats button to Transparency mode
  • Hold again to enter a world of your own with Active Noise Canceling (ANC)

Here’s how you can customize Beats Studio Buds features for Android:

  • Opening the case will connect your earbuds to any Android device, while on-ear controls allow you to customize volume or field calls.
  • Tune into your surroundings by holding the Beats button to Transparency mode
  • Hold again to enter a world of your own with Active Noise Canceling (ANC)
  • Make sure to download the Beats App for Android to enjoy all new features automatically

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Pro Screenshots Show Dynamic Island Only When in Use

Last week, Apple unveiled its latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices with an always-on display and 'Dynamic Island,’ which is a pill-shaped area that replaces the notch on previous iPhones. During the keynote, Apple detailed how Dynamic Island morphs into different shapes and sizes for things such as incoming phone calls,...
Usman Qureshi
42 mins ago

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung S22 Ultra: Camera Test [VIDEO]

Apple today lifted its press embargo on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, letting media outlets go live with reviews and other content featuring its new flagship phones. YouTuber Arun Maini (aka Mrwhosetheboss) published a video evaluating the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max's new camera setup and pitting it against Samsung's current flagship, the Galaxy S22...
Nehal Malik
43 mins ago