How to Customize Beats Studio Buds for iOS and Android [VIDEOS]

Currently available for as low as $149.99 on Amazon.ca, Beats Studio Buds are true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling, Transparency mode, 8 hours of battery life, and rich, immersive sound.

Beats Studio Buds are not only optimized for both iOS and Android users, but are also cheaper than Apple’s flagship AirPods earphones.

To make your listening experience as seamless as possible, Beats has shared a couple of new tutorial videos on its YouTube channel, detailing how you can customize your Beats Studio Buds features for your iOS and Android devices.

Here’s how you can customize Beats Studio Buds features for iOS:

Open the case to connect with any device in your Apple eco-system, while on-ear controls allow you to customize volume, field calls, and even connect with Siri.

Tune into your surroundings by holding the Beats button to Transparency mode

Hold again to enter a world of your own with Active Noise Canceling (ANC)

Here’s how you can customize Beats Studio Buds features for Android: