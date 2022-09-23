How to Customize Notifications for Focus on Your iPhone [VIDEO]

Another new support video has been shared by Apple on its YouTube channel, and this one detail how you can customize Focus settings on your iPhone and choose when you want to receive alerts and notifications.

While you’re setting up a Focus, you can select people and apps you want to receive notifications from by either silencing them or allowing them.

For example, set up a Work Focus and allow only notifications from your coworkers and the apps you use for work.

Here’s how you can allow or silence notifications from specific people during a Focus:

Choose a Focus—for example, Do Not Disturb, Personal, Sleep, or Work.

Tap People (or tap Choose People), then do one of the following:

Allow specific people: Tap Allow Notifications From, tap the Add People button, then select from your contacts.

You can also turn on options to allow calls from certain groups of people and allow repeated calls.

You can also turn on Allow Calls From Silenced People.

Note: Regardless of your Focus settings, you can allow calls from your emergency contacts to come through.

When you give an app permission to share your Focus status, others can see that you have notifications silenced, but not the name of the Focus you have turned on. This information is shared only when you have a Focus turned on and after you give the app permission.

Go to Settings > Focus > Focus Status.

Turn on Share Focus Status, then select the Focus options you want to share.

Watch the following video and learn how to customize Focus settings on your iPhone.