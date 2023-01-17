Cyberattacks on Canada Grew 10% in Q4 2022: Cloudflare

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Cloudflare has published its DDoS Threat Report for the fourth and final quarter of 2022, offering insights and trends about the DDoS threat landscape.

According to the cybersecurity company, an overall 10% increase in cyberattacks for Canada was observed in Q4 2022.

The industries most targeted by cyberattacks in Canada were Technology organizations. Other highly targeted industries include jobs/careers, government, travel, religion, education, and gambling.

The firm also noticed a +30% spike in Internet traffic this past November.

Internet traffic for the shopping and auctions industries peaked in the Black Friday week of November, representing 14.6% of traffic in Canada.

SpaceX Starlink satellite Internet traffic in Canada also doubled from May until late November.

The Main Canada-specific highlights of the report include:

  • Cyberattacks on the country grew, peaking at the end of 2022 (Q4’22) by more than a 10% increase.
  • During 2022, Canada had a peak growth of Internet traffic with a 31% increase during November.
  • Technology was the most popular Internet traffic category, ending the year making up 32.4% of Internet traffic.

Visit the source page to learn more about the top global DDoS attack trends for Q4 2022 DDoS.

