This Website Lets You Design Your Dream iPhone

A new website titled ‘Design the Next iPhone’ by Neal Agarwal lets anyone create the iPhone of their dreams in 3D using a simple drag and drop technique.

Accessible at Neal.Fun, the website provides you a generic iPhone model to play with and a ribbon of components to drag onto it. You can add the standard iPhone gear such as cameras, buttons, lightning ports, notches, and more.

In addition to that, you can also use old-school cell phone antennas, joysticks, D-pads, iPod click wheels, rotary dials, steering wheels, and even some copter blades to spice things up.

Once you’re done, you can export a short MP4 video of your creation slowly spinning with the price showing over the phone.

I made a site that lets you design the next iPhone, enjoy 🙂https://t.co/DZ3cYOLW2O pic.twitter.com/J91I2tMVdc — Neal Agarwal (@nealagarwal) August 23, 2022

So go ahead and channel your inner Jony Ive to design the iPhone of your dreams by clicking here.