Disney+ Canada to Stream ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on February 1

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Wakanda forever disney+ canada

Disney+ Canada has announced you’ll be able to stream Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” beginning on February 1, 2023.

According to Disney+ on Wednesday, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on the streaming service, offering an expanded aspect ratio for your home viewing experience.

Ahead of the streaming debut of the motion picture on Disney+, a new six-episode “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast,” is now available from Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment. The first episode is available now and new weekly episodes will be out starting January 18.

Black Panther 2 launched in theatres back in November and is currently still playing. The synopsis of the film is below:

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theatres.

Click here to sign up for Disney+ in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

