Disney Canada Partnering With Xbox Canada on Custom Console Giveaway

Disney Canada is partnering with Xbox Canada to host a giveaway for a custom Xbox console inspired by The Mandalorian.

Celebrating the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3, Disney Canada and Xbox Canada have put together a bundle that a lucky participant may win. This includes a customer Xbox Series S console, a custom Grogu-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller, a custom Grogu Controller Hoodie, and a three-month subscription for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

CANADA, this is the way! In celebration of the third season of #TheMandalorian now streaming on #DisneyPlus (Disney+ subscription required. 18+) we’re working with @XboxCanada to give you a chance to win a custom console and controller with artwork inspired by #TheMandalorian 1/4 pic.twitter.com/CFfLfR3fSZ — Walt Disney Studios Canada (@DisneyStudiosCA) March 1, 2023

To enter, Disney Canada and Xbox Canada state that hopeful participants must enter via the Disney Canada contest website. Here, a list of official rules may be found. It states that in order to participate, one must fill out of form consisting of the participant’s name and email. The form also asks the question, “Where can you stream the new season of The Mandalorian?” Answering the question correctly will result in an eligible submission.

On March 13th, a potential winner will be randomly selected. They must then answer a “time-limited mathematical skill-testing question.” Doing so correctly will result in winning the prize.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian began this week with its first episode. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin returns to the small screen with Grogu on new adventures taking place across a galaxy far, far away. Directed by Rick Famuyiwa, ‘Chapter 17’ is now available to stream in Canada.

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually.