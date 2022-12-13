Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD Content is Now Available on STACKTV

Steve Vegvari
4 seconds ago

Starting today, hundreds of episodes across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD are available to watch via STACKTV. Subscribers can also access live streaming perks to watch their favourite family-oriented Disney content.

Three channels from Disney’s roster are now available to STACKTV subscribers in Canada. As part of Corus Entertainment’s growing array of content, STACKTV will offer a wide array of popular shows from Disney and its channels, including Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

“Our mission to provide exceptional value for subscribers has further advanced with the launch of Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD on STACKTV, just in time for the holidays,” said Drew Robinson VP, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment. “The addition of these three popular kids channels not only expands our premium multi-channel streaming package, but underscores our commitment to providing content for the whole family to enjoy.”

Starting today, STACKTV is offering the following content from the three aforementioned channels:

Disney Channel

  • Big City Greens
  • Bunk’d
  • Hamster & Gretel
  • Raven’s House
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee
  • The Owl House
  • The Villans of Valley View
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Disney Junior

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery
  • Bluey
  • Eureka!
  • Firebuds,
  • Gigantosaurus
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse
  • PJ Masks
  • Puppy Dog Pals
  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Disney XD

  • Ghostface

Moving forward, premiers will be added monthly. This includes the likes of Bunk’d Season 7. Marvel’s Moon Girl, Devil Dinosaur, and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be arriving in 2023.

STACKTV is available for $12.99 per month.

