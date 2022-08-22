‘Disney+ Day’ to Deliver Exciting Premieres, Special Perks on September 8

‘Disney+ Day’ is all set to deliver even more excitement to subscribers with additional content premiering globally on September 8 as well as celebrations across Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

The Disney+ Day lineup will feature anticipated global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons, and more.

Some of the new titles coming to Disney+ include the following:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Remembering

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Tierra Incógnita

Frozen

Frozen 2|

Simpsons: Welcome to the Club

Pinocchio

Cars on the Road

Growing Up

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products will join in the Disney+ Day festivities with perks for subscribers including early entry to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, celebratory photo opportunities, entertainment, culinary delights, and more.

Additionally, Disney+ Day special screenings will return to select AMC Theatres from September 8-19. Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last.

Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers. Tickets will be on sale on September 1. More special subscriber perks will be announced in the lead-up to September 8.