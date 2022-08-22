‘Disney+ Day’ to Deliver Exciting Premieres, Special Perks on September 8

‘Disney+ Day’ is all set to deliver even more excitement to subscribers with additional content premiering globally on September 8 as well as celebrations across Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

The Disney+ Day lineup will feature anticipated global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons, and more.

Some of the new titles coming to Disney+ include the following:

  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
  • Remembering
  • Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
  • Tierra Incógnita
  • Frozen
  • Frozen 2|
  • Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
  • Pinocchio
  • Cars on the Road
  • Growing Up
  • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products will join in the Disney+ Day festivities with perks for subscribers including early entry to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, celebratory photo opportunities, entertainment, culinary delights, and more.

Additionally, Disney+ Day special screenings will return to select AMC Theatres from September 8-19. Attendees will receive a free Disney+ poster, while supplies last.

Plus, a special concessions offer will be available for Disney+ subscribers. Tickets will be on sale on September 1. More special subscriber perks will be announced in the lead-up to September 8.

