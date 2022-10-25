Disney+ to Stream BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ Globally in 2023

Disney and the BBC announced on Tuesday a partnership to stream the latter’s iconic sci-fi series, Doctor Who, globally starting in 2023 on Disney+.

Those outside the UK and Ireland, will be able to stream Doctor Who on Disney+ in late 2023. Today’s big announcement was first revealed by the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Showrunner Russell T Davies takes control of the TARDIS in late 2023, when new episodes will premiere on Disney+.

“I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK,” said Davies in a statement.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling,” said Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+.

David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive season.

New Doctor Who episodes will launch in November 2023 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the series, while today a new Doctor Who logo was unveiled for this new era of the show.

