Canadians Can Now Display Their NFTs on Instagram

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Meta is finally making digital collectibles available to everyone on Instagram in Canada, by enabling them to share and display their NFTs on the social media platform.

01 Cross Posting Digital Collectibles on Facebook and Instagram jpg

Web3 technologies like blockchain and tokens like NFTs are an important aspect of the economic and community-building potential of the metaverse. Meta says enabling NFTs on its platforms is another way to make these technologies easier for people to use and more accessible to everyone.

Meta will be beginning its test of digital collectibles with a handful of creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram that they have created or bought.

Canadian multidisciplinary designer, Will Selviz, who specializes in immersive media technologies, has also released one of his digital collectables for the first time on Instagram.

By building support for NFTs, we aim to improve accessibility, lower barriers to entry, and help make the NFT space more inclusive to all communities.

It is also important that we keep Instagram a safe and enjoyable place for everyone. Therefore, people can use our tools to keep their accounts secure and report digital collectibles which go against our community guidelines.

In addition, we understand that blockchain technology and NFTs raise important questions on sustainability.

Meta says it will expand access to digital collectibles soon, bringing the benefits of NFT ownership to even more creators and collectors.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Pro Undergoes ‘Will It Blend?’ Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel TechRax decided to blend Apple’s latest flagship iPhone 14 Pro in a durability experiment and see what happens. Earlier this week, the same folks tried to give the iPhone 14 Pro a facelift by sawing off the rear camera bump. The camera island on the back of this year’s iPhone 14...
Usman Qureshi
6 mins ago

Amazon Prime Gaming October 2022: 7 Games for Free

Amazon has just offered a sneak peek at all of the games Prime Gaming subscribers will be able to access for free starting Saturday, October 1st. Prime Gaming is Amazon Prime's home for gamers. Benefits include in-game loot, free games every month, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, as well as all the benefits...
Usman Qureshi
16 mins ago

Apple CEO Tim Cook Receives Honorary Master’s Degree in Italy [VIDEO]

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday accepted an honorary Degree in Innovation and International Management from the Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy. Cook is currently on a tour of Europe. "It's an honour to be recognized by an institution with such a distinguished history, one that has nurtured Italy's brightest young...
Nehal Malik
40 mins ago