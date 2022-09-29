Canadians Can Now Display Their NFTs on Instagram

Meta is finally making digital collectibles available to everyone on Instagram in Canada, by enabling them to share and display their NFTs on the social media platform.

Web3 technologies like blockchain and tokens like NFTs are an important aspect of the economic and community-building potential of the metaverse. Meta says enabling NFTs on its platforms is another way to make these technologies easier for people to use and more accessible to everyone.

Meta will be beginning its test of digital collectibles with a handful of creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram that they have created or bought.

Canadian multidisciplinary designer, Will Selviz, who specializes in immersive media technologies, has also released one of his digital collectables for the first time on Instagram.

By building support for NFTs, we aim to improve accessibility, lower barriers to entry, and help make the NFT space more inclusive to all communities. It is also important that we keep Instagram a safe and enjoyable place for everyone. Therefore, people can use our tools to keep their accounts secure and report digital collectibles which go against our community guidelines. In addition, we understand that blockchain technology and NFTs raise important questions on sustainability.

Meta says it will expand access to digital collectibles soon, bringing the benefits of NFT ownership to even more creators and collectors.