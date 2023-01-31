DoorDash Canada, Wendy’s Announce Nationwide Partnership

DoorDash and Wendy’s Canada have announced a new nationwide partnership to deliver consumers their favourite menu items from the comfort of their homes.

Available at over 300 restaurants across the country, Wendy’s lovers can now order the iconic Baconator or Classic Frosty through DoorDash Canada.

“DoorDash is providing Canadians a convenient and accessible way to Dash That Wendy’s craving for breakfast, lunch, or dinner from the comfort of their home,” says DoorDash GM Shilpa Arora.

“Wendy’s has offered classics for years, from the iconic Frosty to Hot & Crispy fries, and we’re excited to add them to our wide selection of merchant offerings across Canada.”

“Wendy’s continues to invest in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy’s Company. “We are excited to add an additional delivery service partner with DoorDash, a delivery platform focused on evolving consumer needs and food quality – just like Wendy’s.”

To celebrate, from now until February 12, Canadians can enjoy $5 off on Wendy’s orders of $20 or more.

Add your Wendy’s favourites to the DoorDash cart, and the discount will automatically apply at checkout. Limited to three redemptions per customer.

To redeem $5 off the next three orders over $20 at Wendy’s, visit www.doordash.com.