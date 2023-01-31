DoorDash Canada, Wendy’s Announce Nationwide Partnership

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

DoorDash and Wendy’s Canada have announced a new nationwide partnership to deliver consumers their favourite menu items from the comfort of their homes.

Doordash

Available at over 300 restaurants across the country, Wendy’s lovers can now order the iconic Baconator or Classic Frosty through DoorDash Canada.

“DoorDash is providing Canadians a convenient and accessible way to Dash That Wendy’s craving for breakfast, lunch, or dinner from the comfort of their home,” says DoorDash GM Shilpa Arora.

“Wendy’s has offered classics for years, from the iconic Frosty to Hot & Crispy fries, and we’re excited to add them to our wide selection of merchant offerings across Canada.”

“Wendy’s continues to invest in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often,” said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy’s Company. “We are excited to add an additional delivery service partner with DoorDash, a delivery platform focused on evolving consumer needs and food quality – just like Wendy’s.”

To celebrate, from now until February 12, Canadians can enjoy $5 off on Wendy’s orders of $20 or more.

Add your Wendy’s favourites to the DoorDash cart, and the discount will automatically apply at checkout. Limited to three redemptions per customer.

To redeem $5 off the next three orders over $20 at Wendy’s, visit www.doordash.com.

Other articles in the category: News

Ottawa Man Sues the Feds Over ArriveCAN iPhone App

Ottawa-based lawyer Darius Bossé has filed a case against the federal government over the ArriveCAN app not allowing iPhone users to choose whether they wanted to use French or English as their official language — reports the CBC. ArriveCAN was built as a mandatory tool for travellers to submit COVID-19 vaccination proof and other health information...
Nehal Malik
39 seconds ago

Amazon Echo Show Gets New Accessibility Features in Canada

Amazon announced on Tuesday its Echo Show devices powered by Alexa now have a new Gestures feature in Canada, just one of a few expanded accessibility options. It’s now possible to use the following Gestures with your Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) and Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) in Canada: Dismiss timers by raising your […]
Gary Ng
10 mins ago

HomePod 2 Still Stains Wooden Tables, Says Reviewer [VIDEO]

Today the first press reviews of Apple’s HomePod 2 hit the web, along with unboxing videos. The second-generation HomePod sports a similar design as its predecessor, has a 4-inch woofer and five tweeters (down 2 from before), plus gains a built-in temperature and humidity sensor, along with automatic room sensing for adjusting audio to your […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago