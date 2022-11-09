DoorDash Becomes Sephora Canada’s Delivery Partner

Consumers can now shop Sephora Canada’s expansive selection of over 300 brands spanning makeup, skincare, hair, beauty tools, fragrances, and more directly on the DoorDash app and website.

DoorDash will provide on-demand delivery of beauty products from all Sephora stores across Canada in under an hour on average. With the upcoming holiday season around the corner, consumers can find the perfect gifts for their friends and loved ones from Sephora Canada on DoorDash.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sephora Canada to DoorDash as our first national prestige beauty retailer on the marketplace,” said DoorDash Canada’s Shilpa Arora.

“We are excited to bring Sephora Canada’s unparalleled selection of premium beauty brands and products to consumers’ doorsteps especially as we get into the upcoming holiday season.”

“As the leading omni-beauty retailer in Canada, offering our clients the flexibility to shop when and how they want continues to be of the utmost importance,” says Laura Unger, VP at Sephora Canada. “We are thrilled to be the first beauty retailer in the Canadian market to partner with DoorDash and with this partnership, we hope to enhance our omnichannel experience even further.”

In addition to on-demand delivery via DoorDash’s marketplace, consumers can also shop on Sephora.ca for same-day delivery powered by DoorDash Drive.