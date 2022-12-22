DaVinci Resolve for iPad Now Available to Download

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Blackmagic Design has just released DaVinci Resolve for iPad, the popular video editing solution for desktops that combines editing and color correction in a single app with an easy-to-learn interface.

Icon

According to the developers, DaVinci Resolve for iPad is optimized for the iPad Pro with M1 and M2 chips. This means earlier iPad models with memory limitations have limited functionality available.

The app’s color page is Hollywood’s most advanced color corrector and has been used to color and finish more high-end feature films and television shows than any other system.

The cut page is perfect for projects with tight deadlines that you have to turn around quickly. It’s also great for documentary work. Features such as source tape for visual media browsing, fast review, and smart editing tools help you work faster than ever.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad also supports the Blackmagic Cloud, a whole new way of collaborating using cloud-based workflows.

Simply create a Blackmagic Cloud ID to log into the DaVinci Resolve Project Server and set up a project library for your project. You can assign any number of collaborators to a project, using Blackmagic Cloud to share projects.

Davinci

DaVinci Resolve features cutting-edge AI processing powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. Tools such as magic masks need only a single stroke to locate and track people, features, and objects in a shot.

You can grab the app for free with a CAD $129.99 DaVinci Resolve Studio in-app purchase via the following link.

Download DaVinci Resolve for iPad [Direct Link]

Other articles in the category: News

YouTube Scores Touchdown with NFL Sunday Ticket, Apple Steps Out of Bounds

The National Football League (NFL) today announced a multi-year deal with Google for the former's Sunday Ticket package, which comprises all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games broadcast on FOX and CBS. Starting with the 2023 NFL season, Sunday Ticket games will be streamed exclusively on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The news comes just...
Nehal Malik
31 mins ago

How to Connect Your AirPods to iPhone or Android Device [VIDEO]

A new Apple Support video explains how you can connect your AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max to your iPhone automatically, or connect them manually to an Android device from Bluetooth settings. If you're setting up your AirPods for the first time, make sure that you have an iPhone with the latest version of iOS. Then...
Usman Qureshi
49 mins ago

Apple Shares 10 Helpful iPhone Tips [VIDEO]

Apple has shared 10 helpful iPhone tips in a new YouTube support video, to help users get the most out of their devices, such as opening Camera from the Lock Screen, scanning documents in Notes, and more. Your iPhone can reflect your personal style and preferences. Showcase your favorite photos on the Lock Screen, add...
Usman Qureshi
58 mins ago