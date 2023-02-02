Download Minimal Apple M2 Wallpapers

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Basic Apple Guy has released a collection of minimal gradient wallpapers inspired by the M2 and newly announced M2 Pro & M2 Max Apple Silicon.

M2

A series of six vibrant wallpapers complement Macs or iPads running M2. The designer has also released iPhone versions of these minimal wallpapers.

“These wallpapers follow an entry posted in June of 2022, where I released a wallpaper following the announcement of the M2 in Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new MacBook Air,” he writes.

“This time, I have updated the look of the M2 design, added M2 Pro & M2 Max variants, and designed a complementary dark mode wallpaper for each of the three M2 chips.”

The designer has also created special HEIC versions for the Mac that automatically change from light to dark as a user toggles Dark Mode.

M2

You can visit the source page to download the wallpapers for your iPad, Mac, or your iPhone.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Shares ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ Short Film ‘Fursat’ [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new Shot on iPhone 14 Pro short film on its YouTube channel today, called ‘Fursat’ by director Vishal Bhardwaj. The 30-minute short film is described as “a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present. Bhardwaj […]
Gary Ng
31 mins ago

ChatGPT Reaches 100 Million Active Users in Record Time

Just two months after its launch, OpenAI's ChatGPT has reached 100 million monthly active users making it the fastest-growing consumer app ever according to a UBS study, Reuters is reporting. In comparison, it took TikTok about nine months after its global launch to reach 100 million users and Instagram 2 and a half years. According to...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Lost $13.7 Billion in 2022

With a $4.28 billion operating loss in Q4, Meta's Reality Labs division recorded a total loss of $13.7 billion in 2022, the company said in its earnings report (via CNBC). Back in 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Meta's future would be in the metaverse, a digital universe where people will work, shop, play, and learn....
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago