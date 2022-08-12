Dropbox Public Beta With macOS 12.3 Support to Launch in Q4

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Dropbox support has just confirmed that a public beta with full support for macOS will be released in Q4 this year, making the desktop app fully compatible with macOS 12.3 (Monterey).

Dropbox logo

Dropbox users on macOS 12.3 see a compatibility warning about the Dropbox system extension, which results in users being unable to open online-only files stored on Dropbox. The upcoming Dropbox for Mac update will include full support for opening online-only files in macOS 12.3.

“For now, you can still double-click to open files in Finder. Everything else is working as usual,” notes the company.

Dropbox is actively working on full support for macOS 12.3 (Monterey) and higher. A private beta version is currently available to select users. If you’re interested in joining, you can turn on early releases to be notified when you’re eligible.

You can use the following workaround to open Dropbox files when they’re online-only in macOS 12.3:

  • Open your Dropbox folder in Finder.
  • Double-click the file you’d like to open.
  • The file will be downloaded within your Dropbox folder and will open in a new window.

Once an online-only file has been downloaded in Dropbox, you’ll see the cloud icon change to a green checkmark.

Other articles in the category: News

WhatsApp Makes it Easier to Set Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp has simplified the process of setting up Disappearing Messages by allowing users to set default Disappearing Messages for new and existing chats all at once. Users can now choose their duration timer and then select and apply it to whichever chats they want. For those who aren’t familiar, WhatsApp lets you send messages that disappear...
Usman Qureshi
16 mins ago

Nova Scotia Expands Satellite Internet Rebate Program, Starlink Included

According to a report by Tesla North, the Satellite Internet Service Rebate program in Nova Scotia, which also includes SpaceX Starlink, is expanding to more residents and businesses soon. The source notes that the program is opening applications, and is expected to benefit as many as 2,200 more business owners and individuals in the remote...
Usman Qureshi
34 mins ago

Jeff Pu: iPhone 14 Pro Will Continue to Start with 128GB of Storage

Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu has today claimed in a research note that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to start with 128GB of storage (via MacRumors). Amid reports of a price increase, research firm TrendForce recently predicted that iPhone 14 Pro models could ship  with 256GB of base storage. However, Pu believes...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago