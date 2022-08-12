Dropbox Public Beta With macOS 12.3 Support to Launch in Q4

Dropbox support has just confirmed that a public beta with full support for macOS will be released in Q4 this year, making the desktop app fully compatible with macOS 12.3 (Monterey).

Dropbox users on macOS 12.3 see a compatibility warning about the Dropbox system extension, which results in users being unable to open online-only files stored on Dropbox. The upcoming Dropbox for Mac update will include full support for opening online-only files in macOS 12.3.

“For now, you can still double-click to open files in Finder. Everything else is working as usual,” notes the company.

Dropbox is actively working on full support for macOS 12.3 (Monterey) and higher. A private beta version is currently available to select users. If you’re interested in joining, you can turn on early releases to be notified when you’re eligible.

You can use the following workaround to open Dropbox files when they’re online-only in macOS 12.3:

Open your Dropbox folder in Finder.

Double-click the file you’d like to open.

The file will be downloaded within your Dropbox folder and will open in a new window.

Once an online-only file has been downloaded in Dropbox, you’ll see the cloud icon change to a green checkmark.